First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cold front will quietly pass through the area this evening. This will bring in some cooler and drier air to help us wake up with temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. An upper-level ridge will allow Sunday to be another quiet, sunny day. Highs will be sitting in the low 70s and maybe some 80s. Monday, high pressure will continue to influence our weather keeping things mostly sunny and dry, but a strong upper-level low will be to our west and ready to bring in a cold front during the middle of the week. This frontal system will usher in showers and thunderstorms sometime Tuesday into Wednesday, so plan ahead now for any Thanksgiving travel! There could be delays. Severe weather is not likely, but some flooding is possible. Slight rain chances remain on Thursday and Friday, but the biggest change will be the temperature drop. The Thanksgiving holiday (Thursday) will have temperatures that start off the cooler weather pattern with highs in the 60s through the weekend and lows in the 40s.

