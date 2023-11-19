We're Hiring Wednesday
Hope Center in Albany hosts Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway

On Saturday, over 50 volunteers were working, giving out boxes of food, including canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables, to each family that came.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are several food giveaways today around the south if you need help putting food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Right here in Albany, volunteers of the Hope Center teamed up with Feeding the Valley and Flint River Fresh to ensure that every family has a nice Thanksgiving.

This is an annual event that brings out a lot of families. On Saturday, there were over 50 volunteers working, giving out boxes of food including canned goods, fresh fruit and vegetables to each family that came.

Organizers say this year’s turnout topped last year’s.

“It was a great event ahead of Thanksgiving. We had about 500 families show up today and that just shows us the desperate need of the resources in our community. That people need food and especially during Thanksgiving. People want to be a blessing and sit around the table so as a church we want to be a part of that. So people can take part with their families and just give thanks to the lord for being able to do that,” Ken Bevel, Pastor of Sherwood Baptist Church, said.

Organizers say they will continue to provide food to the community and hope next year they can go to people who do not have transportation to come to them.

