Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.

Below is a list of events across Southwest Georgia where you can get a free or low cost Thanksgiving meal.

Lanier County

M&B Wings and Things and Lakeland Drug will be hosting its 8th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until everything is gone. The community and anyone in need of dinner is welcome to either dine in or take dinner to go.

Lowndes County

Anchor Faith Church will be giving out a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m. The dinner will include a turkey and a box of sides. The church will be giving out 300 turkeys and boxes of sides. Click here to register for a dinner.

The Valdosta Thanksgiving Feed will be on Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Retail Store on 1000 N St. Augustine Rd. They are looking for volunteers for this upcoming feed.

Pedros Tacos & Tequila will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 21 from 2-5 p.m. Each person will get one free Thanksgiving plate from the Thanksgiving table.

Humble Ways will host a Thanksgiving Day Meal on Nov. 23 from noon-2 p.m. at About My Father’s Ministry on 1005 W. Gordon Street in Valdosta.

