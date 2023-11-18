We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia

Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.
Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.(Pexels via MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.

Below is a list of events across Southwest Georgia where you can get a free or low cost Thanksgiving meal.

Lanier County

  • M&B Wings and Things and Lakeland Drug will be hosting its 8th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until everything is gone. The community and anyone in need of dinner is welcome to either dine in or take dinner to go.

Lowndes County

  • Anchor Faith Church will be giving out a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m. The dinner will include a turkey and a box of sides. The church will be giving out 300 turkeys and boxes of sides. Click here to register for a dinner.
  • The Valdosta Thanksgiving Feed will be on Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Retail Store on 1000 N St. Augustine Rd. They are looking for volunteers for this upcoming feed.
  • Pedros Tacos & Tequila will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 21 from 2-5 p.m. Each person will get one free Thanksgiving plate from the Thanksgiving table.
  • Humble Ways will host a Thanksgiving Day Meal on Nov. 23 from noon-2 p.m. at About My Father’s Ministry on 1005 W. Gordon Street in Valdosta.

Let us know of any Thanksgiving events in your area on our Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Three wanted for question in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
GBI: Three wanted for questioning in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 at 11:10 p.m. on Fridays for all the...
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says

Latest News

The Swim Away the Turkey Invitational is an Albany Area Community Competition that is...
Albany Area YMCA kicks off Stingrays Swim season
Albany Area YMCA Field Trip Fridays
Albany Area YMCA
The Concerned Clergy of Valdosta has requested a hand count of the 2023 Valdosta Mayoral Race.
Hand count requested In Lowndes Co. following municipal elections
Officials say the hand count is open to the public and will be Sunday November 19th at 2pm.
Hand count requested in Lowndes Co. following municipal elections