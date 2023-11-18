Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.
Below is a list of events across Southwest Georgia where you can get a free or low cost Thanksgiving meal.
Lanier County
- M&B Wings and Things and Lakeland Drug will be hosting its 8th Annual Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway on Nov. 23 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or until everything is gone. The community and anyone in need of dinner is welcome to either dine in or take dinner to go.
Lowndes County
- Anchor Faith Church will be giving out a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m. The dinner will include a turkey and a box of sides. The church will be giving out 300 turkeys and boxes of sides. Click here to register for a dinner.
- The Valdosta Thanksgiving Feed will be on Nov. 20 at 4:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Retail Store on 1000 N St. Augustine Rd. They are looking for volunteers for this upcoming feed.
- Pedros Tacos & Tequila will be giving out free Thanksgiving meals on Nov. 21 from 2-5 p.m. Each person will get one free Thanksgiving plate from the Thanksgiving table.
- Humble Ways will host a Thanksgiving Day Meal on Nov. 23 from noon-2 p.m. at About My Father’s Ministry on 1005 W. Gordon Street in Valdosta.
