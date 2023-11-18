We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Seasonable weekend before rain and storms

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite Friday’s overcast, dry conditions prevailed. Overnight a few sprinkles squeeze out as a weak cold front slides east. Behind the boundary drier air clears us out for afternoon sunshine and warm mid 70s.

Fantastic fall weather with warm 70s hold through the weekend.

As the holiday week gets underway, increasing clouds and still dry. However as a strong cold front slides east, rain and storms return on Tuesday and hold into Wednesday morning. We’re still fine tuning the forecast but for now a severe threat remains low across #SGA.

The front quickly passes ushering in drier and much colder air. Temperatures drop about 10° from the 70s into the 60s on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day sunny and colder with lows mid-upper 30s and highs upper 50s low 60s.

Models are hinting at another round of rain on Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
GBI: Three wanted for question in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
GBI: Three wanted for questioning in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Nov 17
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Trending drier, then wetter into the holiday week