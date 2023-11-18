Seasonable weekend before rain and storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite Friday’s overcast, dry conditions prevailed. Overnight a few sprinkles squeeze out as a weak cold front slides east. Behind the boundary drier air clears us out for afternoon sunshine and warm mid 70s.

Fantastic fall weather with warm 70s hold through the weekend.

As the holiday week gets underway, increasing clouds and still dry. However as a strong cold front slides east, rain and storms return on Tuesday and hold into Wednesday morning. We’re still fine tuning the forecast but for now a severe threat remains low across #SGA.

The front quickly passes ushering in drier and much colder air. Temperatures drop about 10° from the 70s into the 60s on Wednesday. Thanksgiving Day sunny and colder with lows mid-upper 30s and highs upper 50s low 60s.

Models are hinting at another round of rain on Black Friday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.