Needmore Speedway in Colquitt Co. hosts Early Bird 50 race

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Need more Speedway in Colquitt County is ready for its Early Bird 50.

This is the 12th time they’ve put this dirt track race on. There’s going to be a lot of great racing action out there this weekend including everything from Stock Crown Vics all the way up to fully built six Ford race cars.

“Operating this track has been a lifelong endeavor of chance smith having grew up around the sport. I’ve been in it my whole life pretty much. Guy was pretty much my grandpa but he had done he was a engine builder in Tifton and round drag race and just kind of go on to the races growing up watching him so I bought into later on i i got in the car when I was I was fixing to be 12 started then and it turned out and now I’m working full time in the wrestling business.”

This event brings in races from all over the country currently being one of need more speedway’s biggest events of the year.

The grandstands open tonight Friday at 5 p.m. to watch qualifying and heat racing.

The grandstands open at 3 p.m. on Saturday. Adult admission is $20.00. Kids 12 and under get in free. racers are ready to put on a big show for nearly $10,000 in the biggest class

Returning racer Robbie Troutman hopes this year’s race will end better than last years

“My goal is to come out here and do a lot better than we did last year and we had some troubles with the motor and oh yeah, I’m gonna hang her on the high side and give all and let her to go.”

Bubba rolling who is racing in two classes says the track is ready and he is ready to compete for that huge prize

“I haven’t been here , but probably five times. But just like every time I’ve raced here, it’s just been really good racing, chance does a good job on the racetrack and it’s it’s an amazing deal here. Hopefully we can come and pick up a $10,000 paycheck or payday. That’d be nice. "

Younger racers like chase giddens want this weekends events to be good practice for his racing career.

“Well, my goal really this is my first time here. So my goal really is just to finish the race. You know, start start the AMA and really not tear anything up. You know?”

