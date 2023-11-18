We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Hawaiian Airlines celebrates first flight with all Hawaiian female pilot crew

Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to...
Mahina Ma, Kimberly Haʻole Anderson, Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.(Hawaiian Airlines)
By KHNL staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 2:04 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Hawaiian Airlines celebrated a huge feat on Friday.

For the first time, the airline sent off an all-female, all-part Hawaiian pilot crew.

Pilots Mahina Ma, Kimberly Ha’ole Anderson and Alyssa Kehaulani Jay operated flight HA90 from Honolulu to Boston.

All three women are graduates of Kamehameha Schools and have parents who are current or former Hawaiian Air employees.

According to Hawaiian Air, nearly 30 percent of employees identify as Hawaiian or Pacific Islander with about 10 percent being female pilots.

Last year, Hawaiian Air reported having the highest percentage of female pilots in the field.

Copyright 2023 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI: Three wanted for question in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
GBI: Three wanted for questioning in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 at 11:10 p.m. on Fridays for all the...
Playoffs Round 2: Final scores for South Georgia playoff games
Jimmie Gardner mugshot.
Stacey Abrams’ brother-in-law faces human trafficking charges involving minor
The alert was canceled within minutes of it being sent out.
AMBER Alert out of Moultrie canceled after juvenile located
Rosalynn Carter
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter enters at-home hospice care, family says

Latest News

Platteville woman's ferry sinks while vacationing in the Bahamas
Tourists abandon ship as ferry sinks in the Bahamas
FILE - A view of a bottle of Macallan Adami 1926 whisky, on display during a media preview at...
Cheers! Bottle of Scotch whisky sells for a record $2.7 million at auction
Many South Georgia churches and businesses are in the giving spirit as Thanksgiving approaches.
Thanksgiving events happening in South Georgia
The Swim Away the Turkey Invitational is an Albany Area Community Competition that is...
Albany Area YMCA kicks off Stingrays Swim season