Hand count requested in Lowndes Co. following municipal elections

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Concerned citizens in Valdosta- Lowndes County have requested an outside independent audit of the 2023 municipal election. That’s because concerns were raised on election night regarding the software company used to display results.

The Concerned Clergy’s of Valdosta requested a hand count of all ballots from the 2023 Valdosta Mayoral Race. They say they want to ensure that everyone’s vote counted.

After the municipal election, Lowndes County election officials blamed Scytl for errors with data displaying at the Lowndes County Civic Center election night. Scytl then responded stating that whatever election officials put into the software is what displayed. That’s why the concerned clergy states they want the hand count.

“Deb Cox stated that there was a problem with the software. The software company says there was a problem how the data was inputted,” Dr. Ronnie Mathis, Concerned Clergy of Valdosta Advisor, said. “We want to make sure that on a local level that we get it right.”

The concerned clergy appointed four ballot counters for the hand count. Election officials say they’re happy to help.

“It’s for transparency and it’s to restore confidence in the equipment. Every single one we’ve done since it’s inception a few years ago has been spot on. If someone doesn’t believe the results, you can’t dispute humans sitting there counting ballots,” Deb Cox, Lowndes County Board of Elections Supervisor, said.

Officials say the hand count is open to the public and will be Sunday November 19th at 2pm.

