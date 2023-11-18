Family seeks community’s help as search for Lacambria Toomer’s remains continues

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Family and friends of Lacambria Toomer gathered on Saturday to search for her remains as she had been missing since August of last year.

WALB previously reported that recently filed court documents show that Ryan Cooper is the suspect in Lacambria Toomer’s murder in 2022. The family hopes that this search will give them the closure they are looking for.

Toomer was last seen in Terrell County near 4096 New Hope Trail in a wooded area.

As Toomer’s birthday is coming up on Dec. 9, Toomer’s mother Melissa Thornton says she wants to bring her daughter home - but today’s search was unsuccessful.

“I wish we could have done more than when she first went missing. But I won’t give up. I’m going to still come out here in this area, since this was this was the last place she was seen at and the last place she was seen alive at,” she said.

“She is very loving, like anytime I saw her it was always a happy “hey boo” and it just lifted my spirit every time. But now that it’s gone I don’t have that anymore,” Tionne Wiggins, Lacambria’s sister, said.

“Right now, we are unsuccessful we haven’t found anything. But we haven’t given up. God is in control so we going to take care of it. All I ask the community is come on and support us. Dawson is a close community we need to start supporting each other,” Issac Gardner, a close friend, said.

Family members plan to meet at 3 Squares Diner in Dawson again on Wednesday, Nov. 22 with the help of cadaver dogs to help find the remains. They welcome the entire community to join the search.

