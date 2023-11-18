We're Hiring Wednesday
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he’s suing Bengals, NFL over Joe Burrow injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy says he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Cincinnati Bengals and the NFL.

Portnoy posted a screenshot Thursday night of a $120,000 bet he reportedly placed on the Bengals to cover the four-point spread against the Baltimore Ravens.

Just a few hours later, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow left the game with an injury to his right wrist.

The injury caught the spotlight not just for what it meant to the Bengals’ season, but also because of the possibility the team knew Burrow may have been injured before the game.

WXIX reports that the Bengals shared a photo on Wednesday of Burrow walking off the team plane where he could be seen wearing a wrap around his right wrist.

The image was later deleted. Some on social media claimed it was an iPad glove on his wrist.

According to The Associated Press, the NFL is investigating the situation to determine if the Bengals violated the league’s injury report policy.

On Friday, Portnoy said he is filing a class action lawsuit against the Bengals and the NFL.

“There is no shot I put 100k hard earned dollars on the Bengals if I knew Joe Burrow was injured going into the game,” Portnoy shared online.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

