Trending drier, then wetter into the holiday week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Showers ended early while clouds lingered with peaks of sun Thursday afternoon. Tonight mostly cloudy with patchy fog into Friday morning.

The next cold front slides through with only a few sprinkles on Friday. Look for a sun/cloud mix and milder highs in the mid 70s.

We’ve got a pretty nice fall weekend on tap. Abundant sunshine with highs low-mid 70s while lows drop from the upper 50s on Saturday into the upper 40s on Sunday.

Into the holiday week rain chances return late Monday through early Wednesday as a strong cold front tracks across the region. Ahead of the front a squall line of showers and storms some of which may become strong to severe. Current forecast has the severe threat low for SGA. This will change as we’re several days away from fine tuning impacts and timing. Storms or not, beneficial rain returns.

Behind the front drier and much cooler air dives across the area. Highs drop into the 50s and lows into the 40s then 30s on Thanksgiving Day.

