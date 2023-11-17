Traveling health care truck stops in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The state of Georgia is doing its part in making health insurance more accessible for residents.

The Georgia Access Truck stopped in Albany on Thursday to encourage people to both sign-up and learn their options when it comes to health insurance.

The Georgia Access Truck is making its way across the state to encourage residents to enroll in health insurance.

“This is Southwest Georgia. We are the poorest region of the state so it’s good to have things local healthcare,” Tom Connelly, Albany resident and goes to Albany YMCA, said.

When Collony was a teenager he was thrown out of a car and suffered a traumatic brain injury, leaving him in a coma for weeks.

“They didn’t have the therapies to help me back then. But for those people that sustain a catastrophic injury, health insurance is very important,” he said.

According to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau, there are more than 1.2 million Georgians without health insurance. Georgia Access is a state-run program for Georgia residents to enroll and find health insurance. YMCA’s in the state have partnered with Georgia Access to get the word out about what health care is available.

“The State of Georgia Recognizes that there are people that for various reasons have not been able to get insurance or they put that decision off because they think they can’t afford it or they just don’t know how,” Dan Gillan Albany YMCA President and CEO, said.

Gillan said this initiative is important for multiple reasons.

Many people are insured but those same people that are insured and have access to adequate health care know people that may not be insured. I’ll look into it,” he said.

