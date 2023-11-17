We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta

A train derailed and caught fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. The fire is now out but crews have still got a big mess on the tracks.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at the CSX rail yard off Defoor Avenue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said eight rail cars, including the locomotive, somehow collided on the CSX property.

The collision caused a fire on the locomotive, which contained 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officials said 1,200 gallons burned off in the fire before firefighters could put the flames out, and 2,800 gallons of diesel fuel remain. But the scene has now been deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

Defoor Avenue is closed between Collier and Chattahoochee avenues.

The fire is now out, but crews will still need to deal with a big mess on the tracks .

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is handling the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
Valdosta city leaders and citizens are working together to come to an understanding of the...
Valdosta town hall to address residents’ concerns about substandard housing
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM pulls ads from Elon Musk’s X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts