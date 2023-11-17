Tis the Season and More

We're Hiring Wednesday
Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bo Henry of Harvest Moon joined host Alicia Lewis in the kitchen to make some of their fan favorite entree’s.

WALB’s Special Projects Producer, Tristin Clements highlights Colquitt County Needmore Speedway 12th annual Early Bird 50 race.

As Christmas draws near, Law Enforcement agencies across South Georgia hosts their annual Shop with a Cop!

Tanisha Johnson sat down with host Alicia Lewis to share all about the reading rallies across South Ga, with Transforming Students Joyfully. For more information email Tranformingstudentsjoyfully@gmail.com

