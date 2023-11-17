We're Hiring Wednesday
Things to do in Your 20’s to Make Sure You’re Successful in Your 30’s

A study by Indeed reveals that, on average, it takes eight jobs to find the one that brings ultimate job satisfaction.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – A study by Indeed reveals that, on average, it takes eight jobs to find the one that brings ultimate job satisfaction. Interestingly, most individuals don’t discover their ideal match until the age of 45. However, your 20s provide a pivotal opportunity to lay the foundation for future success.

Experts emphasize the importance of building foundational life skills in your 20s. Learning to manage stress, cope with uncertainty, and express your needs are fundamental abilities that will serve you throughout your career. Cultivating a strong work ethic early on can position you for significant opportunities. Your 20s serve as a canvas to explore your passions and interests. Embrace big ideas that resonate with you and let them fuel your journey. This period of self-discovery can be a powerful catalyst for personal and professional growth.

Flexibility is key in a dynamic job market. What you initially envision may evolve as you gain experience and insights. Embrace change and be open to new opportunities that align with your evolving passions and skills.

Developing marketable skills is essential for career advancement. Communication, problem-solving, and persistence are highly sought-after attributes. These skills not only enhance your professional capabilities but also make you an invaluable asset to employers.

Strategic networking is the foundation of career success. Building mutually beneficial relationships can lead to increased salaries and opportunities for advancement. Engage with professionals who can offer guidance and support, and reciprocate in kind.

Embark on a journey of varied experiences in different roles, industries, and markets. This pursuit allows you to uncover your true passions and strengths, paving the way for a fulfilling career.

It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become...
Drug Repurposing Saves Time, Money & Lives
Individuals who engage in a one-time act of mindful gratitude experience a 10% increase in...
Gobble, Grin, and Give: Unwrapping the Science to Holiday Gratitude
