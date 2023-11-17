We're Hiring Wednesday
SGMC Health makes way to Berrien Co., topping out ceremony

SGMC Health Berrien topping out ceremony
SGMC Health Berrien topping out ceremony(SGMC Health)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Health celebrated a milestone in the expansion of its Berrien co. hospital with a topping out ceremony on Thursday.

The ceremony marked the last beam being placed on the new construction, marking the completion of the structural phase.

Nashville City Manager, Hayden Hancock says “Today’s event is a great example of how SGMC Health leaders and local community partners can come together and envision a better future for our area. The decision to invest in our community through this expansion will impact those living in our region for decades to come.” Hancock is also serves as the Chair of SGMC’s Foundation Board and on SGMC Health Berrien’s Advisory Committee.

According to the release, community leaders, physicians, staff, and construction teams gathered at SGMC Health Berrien to sign the beam prior to its placement, celebrating the progress made on the new emergency department and hospital expansion.

The $15 million project began construction last June and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.

The new two-story emergency room addition will expand the current campus footprint by 28,000 square feet and feature larger trauma and specialty care patient rooms and enhanced clinical and support space.

SGMC Health Berrien will provide medical care for inpatient and outpatient services, imaging including 3-D mammography, a 12-bed geriatric psychiatric unit, and a substance abuse center.

