Playoffs Round 2: Who’s hitting the gridiron for South Georgia playoff games
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is Round 2 of Georgia high school football playoffs. Below is a list of games we covered.
7A
Valdosta @ Carrollton
Westlake @ Colquitt County
6A
Lovejoy @ Lee County
Jonesboro @ TCC
5A
Jones County @ Coffee
4A
Perry @ Bainbridge
3A
Crisp County @ Mary Persons
Thomasville @ Calvary Day
2A
Fitzgerald @Spencer
Appling County @ Cook
A Div 2
Seminole County @ Clinch County
Jenkins County @ Dooly County
Lincoln County @ Schley County
ECI @ Early County
A Div 1
Irwin County @ Bleckley County
Pelham @ Bryan County
Dublin @ Brooks County
GIAA AA
SGA @ Central Fellowship
GIAA AAA
Tiftarea @ JMA
Pinewood Christian @ Brookwood
Southland Academy @ Valwood
Terrell Academy @ Frederica Academy
GAPPS AA
Sherwood Christian @ Unity Christian
