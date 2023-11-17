Playoffs Round 2: Who’s hitting the gridiron for South Georgia playoff games

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is Round 2 of Georgia high school football playoffs. Below is a list of games we covered.

7A

Valdosta @ Carrollton

Westlake @ Colquitt County

6A

Lovejoy @ Lee County

Jonesboro @ TCC

5A

Jones County @ Coffee

4A

Perry @ Bainbridge

3A

Crisp County @ Mary Persons

Thomasville @ Calvary Day

2A

Fitzgerald @Spencer

Appling County @ Cook

A Div 2

Seminole County @ Clinch County

Jenkins County @ Dooly County

Lincoln County @ Schley County

ECI @ Early County

A Div 1

Irwin County @ Bleckley County

Pelham @ Bryan County

Dublin @ Brooks County

GIAA AA

SGA @ Central Fellowship

GIAA AAA

Tiftarea @ JMA

Pinewood Christian @ Brookwood

Southland Academy @ Valwood

Terrell Academy @ Frederica Academy

GAPPS AA

Sherwood Christian @ Unity Christian

