Playoffs Round 2: Who’s hitting the gridiron for South Georgia playoff games

By WALB Sports Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Friday is Round 2 of Georgia high school football playoffs. Below is a list of games we covered.

And for the full recap on games, tune into WALB News 10 at 11:10 p.m. on Fridays for all the football updates.

7A

Valdosta @ Carrollton

Westlake @ Colquitt County

6A

Lovejoy @ Lee County

Jonesboro @ TCC

5A

Jones County @ Coffee

4A

Perry @ Bainbridge

3A

Crisp County @ Mary Persons

Thomasville @ Calvary Day

2A

Fitzgerald @Spencer

Appling County @ Cook

A Div 2

Seminole County @ Clinch County

Jenkins County @ Dooly County

Lincoln County @ Schley County

ECI @ Early County

A Div 1

Irwin County @ Bleckley County

Pelham @ Bryan County

Dublin @ Brooks County

GIAA AA

SGA @ Central Fellowship

GIAA AAA

Tiftarea @ JMA

Pinewood Christian @ Brookwood

Southland Academy @ Valwood

Terrell Academy @ Frederica Academy

GAPPS AA

Sherwood Christian @ Unity Christian

