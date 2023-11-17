We're Hiring Wednesday
Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany aggravated assault case

Marquez Tamarion-Tyrell Lewis, 19
Marquez Tamarion-Tyrell Lewis, 19(Albany Police Department)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in an aggravated assault case.

Marquez Tamarion-Tyrell Lewis, 19, is needed for questioning.

Lewis stands 5′8 and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229)854-0103.

