Person of interest sought for questioning in Albany aggravated assault case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in an aggravated assault case.

Marquez Tamarion-Tyrell Lewis, 19, is needed for questioning.

Lewis stands 5′8 and weighs around 170 pounds.

Anyone who has information regarding Lewis’ whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or an investigator at (229)854-0103.

