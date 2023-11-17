We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

No. 8 Alabama tries to maintain momentum, focus with visit from FCS team Chattanooga

Alabama has emerged from a gauntlet of Southeastern Conference games with its primary goals intact
Alabama tight end Amari Niblack (84) dodges a defender to score a touchdown against Kentucky at...
Alabama tight end Amari Niblack (84) dodges a defender to score a touchdown against Kentucky at Kroger Field in Lexington, KY on Saturday, Nov 11, 2023. (Kent Gidley | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By JOHN ZENOR
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Alabama has emerged from a gauntlet of Southeastern Conference games with its primary goals intact.

Now comes a test of a different sort.

The eighth-ranked Crimson Tide (9-1, No. 8 CFP) ride an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's matchup with the FCS team Chattanooga (7-3), trying to show coach Nick Saban they can avoid taking a step back regardless of the opponent.

“If you’re going to peak at the right time, you can’t have peaks and valleys,” Saban said. "You've got to keep going in the right direction. And that’s what we want to get our players to focus on this week in practice in preparation for this game.”

The Chattanooga game is sandwiched between victories that included wins over three ranked SEC teams — No. 13 Mississippi, No. 15 LSU and No. 21 Tennessee — and the Iron Bowl at rival Auburn. Alabama has already booked a spot in the SEC Championship Game against No. 1 Georgia and remains a contender for the College Football Playoffs.

Barring a monumental upset, this game shouldn't impact playoff hopes. It could, however, supply another sign of focus and maturity for a team that has re-emerged as an SEC and national contender since a loss to No. 7 Texas in Game 2.

Saban said it could be a week of preparation that helps the team get better for upcoming games.

“If you don’t do that, you don’t have a good showing, you sort of lose your rhythm and rhythm is a little bit like momentum,” he said. “Sometimes you lose momentum in the game (and) it’s hard to get it back, so you've got to always play the next play and keep answering the bell and that’s really kind of how we need to approach this game.”

MILROE’S FIRSTS

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has been a touchdown machine the past two games. Milroe ran for a school quarterback record four touchdowns against LSU. Against Kentucky, he became the first Tide player with three touchdowns passing and three touchdowns rushing in the same game.

BIG PLAY BURTON

Jermaine Burton has emerged as a big-play threat for the Tide this season. The onetime Georgia transfer has averaged 20.7 yards on 26 catches, leading the SEC and ranking ninth nationally. He has five touchdowns and 537 yards.

PASS RUSHERS

Both teams feature two of the top pass rushers in their respective leagues. Alabama linebackers Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell are tied for third in the Southeastern Conference with seven sacks.

Chattanooga edge rusher Jay Person is tied for the Southern Conference lead with 7 1/2 sacks and defensive end Ben Brewton has seven.

GROWING UP

Chattanooga offensive lineman Almarion Crim grew up in Adamsville, Alabama, watching the Tide. Now he gets to face them on the field.

“It's a dream come true,” said Crim, a Houston transfer. “Being from Alabama and watching Coach Saban since I was a little boy and now I get to go play them.”

UP 3-0

The Mocs actually led Alabama 3-0 after the first quarter in 2016 before losing 31-3. They haven't scored a touchdown against the Tide in the last three meetings.

Saban says games like these late in the season provide him with an opportunity to keep his team focused on the task at hand.

“And that’s what we’ve tried to do with our players for this game," he said.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Casey...
Alabama to execute man for 1993 slaying of friend’s father during robbery
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA...
When it comes to football coaches, the SEC just means more impatience. 2 coaches fired already
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) works against South Alabama center Kevin Samuel (21) and...
Sears, Walters help No. 22 Alabama rout South Alabama 102-46
The creation of a Democratic-leaning congressional district in Alabama has drawn a sprawling...
New Alabama congressional district draws sprawling field as Democrats eye flip