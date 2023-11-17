We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Gobble, Grin, and Give: Unwrapping the Science to Holiday Gratitude

Individuals who engage in a one-time act of mindful gratitude experience a 10% increase in feelings of happiness and a 35% reduction in depressive symptoms.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) – The act of expressing gratitude is a powerful force for happiness and emotional well-being. Individuals who engage in a one-time act of mindful gratitude experience a 10% increase in feelings of happiness and a 35% reduction in depressive symptoms, as found by scientists specializing in positive psychology. However, to maintain these positive effects long term, it’s essential to incorporate gratitude into your routine.

Count Your Blessings: Set aside time each week to reflect on what you’re thankful for. Begin with 3-5 specific things, and focus on the emotions associated with each.

Write a Thank-You Note: Express your gratitude to those who have made a positive impact in your life. Whether through a letter, email, or a simple note, sincerity is key. Make it a habit to send at least one thank-you note a month.

Embrace Prayer: Embracing the uncertainty of the future can be both hopeful and daunting. Prayer serves as a way to renew your mind and attitude daily, offering solace in the unknown.

Maintain a Gratitude Journal: Document meaningful moments from your day, creating a tangible record of positivity. In times of worry, your journal will serve as a reminder that brighter days are ahead.

Incorporating these gratitude-building practices into your weekly routine can foster a healthy sense of appreciation, not just during the holidays, but throughout the year. Remember, gratitude isn’t just a mental exercise—it also positively impacts your physical health. Studies have shown that grateful individuals experience fewer aches and pains and report an overall sense of well-being.

During a time when gratitude holds great significance, let it be a practice that extends beyond the holiday season. By counting your blessings, expressing thanks, embracing prayer, and maintaining a gratitude journal, you’ll be fostering a sense of appreciation that benefits your mental and physical well-being.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become...
Drug Repurposing Saves Time, Money & Lives
A simple shift in how doctors conduct their rounds is making a monumental difference in patient...
Family-Centered Rounding Reduces Medical Mistakes
It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become...
Drug Repurposing Saves Time, Money & Lives
A study by Indeed reveals that, on average, it takes eight jobs to find the one that brings...
Things to do in Your 20’s to Make Sure You’re Successful in Your 30’s