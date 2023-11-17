We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

GBI: Three wanted for questioning in connection to Remerton homicide investigation

GBI: Three wanted for question in connection to Remerton homicide investigation
GBI: Three wanted for question in connection to Remerton homicide investigation(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Ty Grant
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) alongside Remerton Police Department (RPD)  is asking the public for assistance in identifying three individuals.

According to the GBI, the individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation that happened at The Pier in Remerton on Oct. 29.

Brianna Long, an employee of The Pier and Valdosta State University student, was struck by a bullet while working inside the bar, from gunfire that came from the parking lot, she later died from those injuries.

The individuals were last seen in the Baytree Place shopping plaza in Remerton, on the night of the shooting.

GBI and Remerton Police Department are wanting to identify these individuals regarding the homicide investigation of Brianna Long.

Stay with WALB for more updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving