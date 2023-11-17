GBI: Three wanted for questioning in connection to Remerton homicide investigation

REMERTON, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) alongside Remerton Police Department (RPD) is asking the public for assistance in identifying three individuals.

According to the GBI, the individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide investigation that happened at The Pier in Remerton on Oct. 29.

Brianna Long, an employee of The Pier and Valdosta State University student, was struck by a bullet while working inside the bar, from gunfire that came from the parking lot, she later died from those injuries.

The individuals were last seen in the Baytree Place shopping plaza in Remerton, on the night of the shooting.

GBI and Remerton Police Department are wanting to identify these individuals regarding the homicide investigation of Brianna Long.

