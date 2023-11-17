We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Drug Repurposing Saves Time, Money & Lives

It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become FDA-approved.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become FDA-approved. But what if that time and money could be much less? See how doctors are finding new ways to use old drugs.

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure incurable diseases. But what if that time could be cut?

Divisional Chief of Pain Medicine at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center, David A. Edwards, MD, PhD, says, “There are many medications that have already been developed and people are using for other indications and other diagnoses, that could be helpful in other diseases, as well.”

Dr. Edwards’ current repurposing study utilizes a database of 300,000 patients’ DNA sequences to uncover genetics and disease links.

“We don’t know who the patients are, but we know what their diseases were. So, we link the changes in their DNA to the type of diseases that they have,” Dr. Edwards explains.

These DNA links go through specialized software that suggests selected repurposed drugs.

Dr. Edwards further explains, “So, once we know what medications might act on those persons’ disease, then we design a trial with that new medication.”

They did this with guanfacine, a drug used for ADHD and blood pressure, and lidocaine, a topical numbing agent.

“At the end of the study, do we see that the hypothesis was correct? Did the patients who took the medication have pain relief that lasted longer?,” adds Dr. Edwards.

Patients on just lidocaine get two hours of pain relief. If patients obtain longer pain relief, then guanfacine could be an effective treatment for trigeminal nerve pain. Vanderbilt’s drug repurposing program has tested a dozen other medications.

Dr. Edwards expresses, “It’s really rewarding if you can bring something new to a patient that’s suffered so long, especially in the field of pain.”

Dr. Edwards says the final step is drug delivery testing via injections, oral use, or nasal sprays. Each study is double-blinded, so no patients realize whether they got just the original drug, lidocaine, or an additional medication.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

A simple shift in how doctors conduct their rounds is making a monumental difference in patient...
Family-Centered Rounding Reduces Medical Mistakes
A simple shift in how doctors conduct their rounds is making a monumental difference in patient...
Family-Centered Rounding Reduces Medical Mistakes
It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become...
Drug Repurposing Saves Time, Money & Lives
Individuals who engage in a one-time act of mindful gratitude experience a 10% increase in...
Gobble, Grin, and Give: Unwrapping the Science to Holiday Gratitude