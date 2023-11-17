We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Bar.B.Q., Buddies and Food Giveaways

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - All things B.B.Q in the kitchen with Stacy Felton of Starbo’s Bar. B. Q. To try out of the famous B.B.Q headover to Facebook or contact him at (229) 392-5830.

La Luna Taco Cantina set to host its Buggies and Brews event on Nov. 18 beginning at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s Timeeee........ Wild Adventures kicks-off Christmas Wild and Bright Nov. 18 to Dec. 31. For more information visit wildadventures.com

R.B. Evans, event organizer of ‘Victory For the City ‘Food Giveaway sat down with host Alicia Lewis to share the inspirations and purpose of the event that will be held on Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
In August of 2022, Toomer was reported missing.
Search for Lacambia Toomer’s remains continues as her murder suspect seeks reduced bond
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving

Latest News

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Bar.B.Q, Buddies and Food Giveaways
Starbo's Bar.B.Q.
Bar.B.Q, Buddies and Food Giveaways
Valdosta city leaders and citizens are working together to come to an understanding of the...
Valdosta town hall to address residents’ concerns about substandard housing
“There’s so many issues and discrepancies going on with housing within the city of Valdosta and...
Valdosta town hall to address residents’ concerns about substandard housing