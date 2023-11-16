We're Hiring Wednesday
Valdosta town hall to address residents’ concerns about substandard housing

By Brittanye Blake
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Residents and city leaders are gathering to discuss and clear up misconceptions about what the city can and cannot do regarding housing in Valdosta. WALB heard a few citizens’ concerns and to see what the city could do about this matter.

Kyla Johnson is a renter who was eager to hear from city leaders about what she can do to improve her substandard housing.

“I am just very unsure of what my next steps are in order to get the city or state involved when it comes to updates that definitely need to be made around the area,” Johnson said.

Renters often say their complaints about things like mold or sewage don’t get addressed by landlords. Meanwhile, homeowners are often concerned about nearby blighted properties.

“There’s so many issues and discrepancies going on with housing within the city of Valdosta and I think this is a great opportunity for the elected officials to give us their take, rules, regulations, and policies that could at least help the citizens,” Kevin Bussey, Valdosta resident, said.

Angela Ward hosts an online talk show that addresses a range of issues.

“As a resident of Valdosta and a fact-driven talk show host, I appreciate the city hosting this town hall to dispel housing-related misconceptions,” Ward said. “I hope they provide a comprehensive clarification on what they can and cannot do.”

Councilman Eric Howard is one of the three city councilmen leading a town hall. He says it’s an opportunity for citizens to hear directly from city leaders, about their rights, not about affordable housing or vouchers.

“We decided we wanted to start educating people on what your city government can and cannot do,” Howard said. “So we can have our citizens armed with the truth. This is on what your rights are as a renter and as a homeowner when it pertains to the city.”

Councilman Howard said residents are invited to voice their concerns on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6 p.m. at the Valdosta Lowndes Park and Recreation Associate at 1901 Barack Obama Boulevard.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

