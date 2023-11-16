Tour of East and South Albany helps shed light on the community’s needs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Ward 1 city commissioner gathered citizens and city leaders to take a bus tour on the east side of Albany. WALB News joined in on the tour to see why the commissioner is bringing attention to this side of the city.

At least 100 people showed up for this tour to address the problems that the east and south sides of Albany face. Residents also came to share what they think needs to be done.

“I heard Jon say that this project might not get done in our lifetime. I don’t know about y’all, but I’m looking for different!” one concerned resident said. “I’m looking for different, and I believe we can do this thing.”

The tour began at the Albany Government Center and then moved to a residential neighborhood on the southside of Albany. The goal of the tour was to shed light on what is happening to parts of Albany that are poverty-stricken.

“For those that are not residents of east Albany, the southside and the westside, the problems that they’re encountering, if we don’t fix these problems now, they are going to get worse,” Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard said.

The main stop in this tour was a residential area that many would say needed the most help in the city. When the tour was finished, residents were invited to voice their concerns and many chose to ask about solutions.

“I was, I believe intentionally, exposed to mold, pesticides, air conditioning poisoning by HUD and Albany Housing Authority, and nobody did anything about it,” another president told WALB. “As I reached out to all you guys.”

“We need to pay more attention to the safety hazards and also holding the rightful people accountable, in the areas that need to be upgraded,” Lawrence McCray, a community activist, said.

While there is no immediate solution to the problems on the eastside, city leaders say they’re empowered to bring change to the city and its residents.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.