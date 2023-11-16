A little more rain for the week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread light, a northeast breeze and cool 60s covered SGA on Wednesday. The set-up remains for more rain through the evening into Thursday as a Gulf low slowly slides east. We’re still expecting beneficial rainfall of 0.50″-1.50″ by the end of the week.

Rain tapers off Thursday but clouds linger as drier air pushes in behind a weak cold front Friday. Gradual clearing with seasonal mild low 70s on Saturday. Look for abundant sunshine and slightly cooler upper 60s on Sunday.

Into the holiday week rain chances quickly return with isolated showers on Monday then scattered showers Tuesday before ending early Wednesday.

Drier and much cooler air follows for Thanksgiving Day. Lows drop into the mid 40s and highs low-mid 60s for a rather chilly holiday.

