We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

A little more rain for the week

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Widespread light, a northeast breeze and cool 60s covered SGA on Wednesday. The set-up remains for more rain through the evening into Thursday as a Gulf low slowly slides east. We’re still expecting beneficial rainfall of 0.50″-1.50″ by the end of the week.

Rain tapers off Thursday but clouds linger as drier air pushes in behind a weak cold front Friday. Gradual clearing with seasonal mild low 70s on Saturday. Look for abundant sunshine and slightly cooler upper 60s on Sunday.

Into the holiday week rain chances quickly return with isolated showers on Monday then scattered showers Tuesday before ending early Wednesday.

Drier and much cooler air follows for Thanksgiving Day. Lows drop into the mid 40s and highs low-mid 60s for a rather chilly holiday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Wed Nov 15
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
More rain, cool and breezy