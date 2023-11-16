First Alert Weather
Wonderful Weekend in the Works
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy and milder today. Temperatures then reach the 70s tomorrow afternoon and right through the weekend. Sunshine takes over by then. Mornings will turn chilly by Sunday. Rain chances build late Monday and peak Tuesday. Colder and drier air then takes over into Thanksgiving.
