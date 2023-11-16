We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Family-centered rounding reduces medical mistakes

A recent study found a 38 percent decrease in preventable medical errors when family-centered rounding was implemented.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Ivanhoe Newswire) – In a surprising healthcare revelation, some hospitals have found that life-saving solutions don’t always come from the latest technology or costly equipment. A simple shift in how doctors conduct their rounds is making a monumental difference in patient care and, more importantly, in saving lives.

Outside the hospital room of Allison’s eight-year-old daughter, a team of medical experts are working on a treatment plan.

“Within 24 hours, she went from a little rash showing up on her ankle to, in the ER, dangerous blood pressure drop, swollen face and hands,” she recalls.

But Allison knows when it comes to her daughter, she is the expert, and at Primary Children’s Hospital, she is treated like one.

“They weren’t just coming to me and telling everything they were going to do, we were making a plan together, like, ‘This is what we can offer, this is what we can do, what do you think? How will this work best for her?’ And it just has been, I didn’t know that hospitals could work like this and I love it,” Allison expresses.

University of Utah Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital doctor, Irene Kocolas, MD says, “We’re really able to engage our families and our parents. Who knows a child best than their family?”

The traditional way of patient care often left parents in the dark, their input overlooked or ignored by the medical team. But family-centered rounding is reshaping how medical teams communicate with families – planning with them instead of for them. Such a simple change is redefining patient care.

“When we’re all working together, the parent, the nurse and the physician team, not only do we feel like we have better communication, we decrease our errors,” Dr. Kocolas mentions.

Allison tells Ivanhoe, “I feel like I have a family that are all taking care of me. I feel like I can trust them and I can open my mouth about anything on my mind and they will listen and see what they can do about it.”

A recent study found a 38 percent decrease in preventable medical errors when family-centered rounding was implemented.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving
Photo of Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders
Mother, boyfriend suspected in death of Ware Co. Baby Jane Doe make 1st court appearance

Latest News

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure...
Doctors now using old drugs for new diseases
A recent study found a 38 percent decrease in preventable medical errors when family-centered...
Family-centered rounding reduces medical mistakes
Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure...
Doctors using old drugs for new diseases
RSV cases on the rise in Georgia, local mother shares experience
RSV cases on the rise in Georgia, local mother shares experience
Did you know that Georgia is now the state with the highest number of cases of RSV?
RSV cases on the rise in Georgia, local mother shares experience