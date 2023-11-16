We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Douglas police implement Operation ‘Freeze Out Holiday Crime’ to make holiday season safer

The Douglas Police Department is implementing Operation "Freeze Out Holiday Crime" to make the...
The Douglas Police Department is implementing Operation "Freeze Out Holiday Crime" to make the holidays safer.(Source: Douglas Police Department)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglas Police Department is gearing up for the holiday season by initiating Operation “Freeze Out Holiday Crime.”

“The holiday season is always a special time of year. It is also a time when busy people become careless and vulnerable to theft and other holiday crime. We can never be too careful, too prepared or too aware,” the department said in a Facebook post.

During the operation, the department and police will:

  • Work with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office in serving arrest warrants on wanted persons in Douglas.
  • Be visible at retail establishments. That includes driving through parking areas and being visible inside retail establishments.
  • Be visible in the downtown area. Officers will be outside of their vehicles and inside retail businesses in the downtown area.
  • Patrol neighborhoods and create consensual, friendly encounters with people in the neighborhood. The department wants its officers to get to know citizens better during the holiday season.

“We will do our part in working towards reducing crime and the fear of crime during this holiday season in hopes that everyone who lives, shops, dines or entertains in our great city can do so in peace,” the post said.

The department is encouraging people to call the anonymous tip line at (912) 260-3600 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Proud to be a Georgia peanut farmer
Proud to be a Georgia Farmer: Brandon DeWitt
Photo of Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders
Mother, boyfriend suspected in death of Ware Co. Baby Jane Doe make 1st court appearance

Latest News

SA Solar is currently working on a proposed project. If approved it will begin construction in...
Sumter Co. residents speak on possible solar panel farm project
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change
"Private property" sign on a dilapidated home.
Tour of East and South Albany helps shed light on the community’s needs
The marathon and half marathon will take place on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Albany Marathon raises $350K for local hospice care center