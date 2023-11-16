We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Doctors now using old drugs for new diseases

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure incurable diseases. But what if that time could be cut?
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It takes an average of 10 to 12 years and billions of dollars for a new drug to become FDA-approved. But what if that time and money could be much less? See how doctors are finding new ways to use old drugs.

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure incurable diseases. But what if that time could be cut?

“There are many medications that have already been developed and people are using for other indications and other diagnoses, that could be helpful in other diseases, as well,” Divisional Chief of Pain Medicine at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center David A. Edwards, MD, PhD said.

Edwards’ current repurposing study utilizes a database of 300,000 patients’ DNA sequences to uncover genetics and disease links.

“We don’t know who the patients are, but we know what their diseases were. So, we link the changes in their DNA to the type of diseases that they have,” Edwards explained.

These DNA links go through specialized software that suggests selected repurposed drugs.

“So, once we know what medications might act on those persons’ disease, then we design a trial with that new medication,” Edwards further explained.

They did this with guanfacine, a drug used for ADHD and blood pressure, and lidocaine, a topical numbing agent.

“At the end of the study, do we see that the hypothesis was correct? Did the patients who took the medication have pain relief that lasted longer?,” Edwards added.

Patients on just lidocaine get two hours of pain relief. If patients obtain longer pain relief, then guanfacine could be an effective treatment for trigeminal nerve pain. Vanderbilt’s drug repurposing program has tested a dozen other medications.

“It’s really rewarding if you can bring something new to a patient that’s suffered so long, especially in the field of pain,” Dr. Edwards expressed.

Dr. Edwards says the final step is drug delivery testing via injections, oral use, or nasal sprays. Each study is double-blinded, so no patients realize whether they got just the original drug, lidocaine, or an additional medication.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Proud to be a Georgia peanut farmer
Proud to be a Georgia Farmer: Brandon DeWitt
Photo of Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders
Mother, boyfriend suspected in death of Ware Co. Baby Jane Doe make 1st court appearance

Latest News

Cancer, dementia, Parkinson’s – doctors are in a race against time to find new drugs to cure...
Doctors using old drugs for new diseases
RSV cases on the rise in Georgia, local mother shares experience
RSV cases on the rise in Georgia, local mother shares experience
Did you know that Georgia is now the state with the highest number of cases of RSV?
RSV cases on the rise in Georgia, local mother shares experience
“The Legacy Bear project is a project that I created for Hospice of Tift area. "
The Legacy Bear Project of Tift Area
Metformin is a drug taken by sufferers of type 2 diabetes to help control their blood sugar.
Diabetes Drug to Slow Aging?