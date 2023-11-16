We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Valdosta announces reopening of 5 Points Recycling Center

The 5 Points Recycling Center provides a convenient location for residents to contribute to the...
The 5 Points Recycling Center provides a convenient location for residents to contribute to the reduction of waste and the conservation of valuable resources.(Alfred Twu / CC0 1.0)
By Lorenza Medley
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is reopening the 5 Points Recycling Center on Nov. 20.

“This facility plays a crucial role in our community’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility,” the release said.

The city is encouraging residents to participate in the recycling program by depositing only appropriate items in the recycling bins. Bulk items should be kept out of the recycling bins to ensure the efficiency of the recycling process.

“We appreciate the cooperation of Valdosta residents in helping us maintain the integrity of the recycling process. By only recycling appropriate items, we can maximize the positive impact on our environment,” Anthony Musgrove, public works director, said.

The 5 Points Recycling Center provides a location for residents to contribute to the reduction of waste and the conservation of resources.

“The City of Valdosta remains committed to promoting sustainable practices and encourages residents to take advantage of this facility,” the city said in a release.

For more information on acceptable recyclable items and guidelines, visit the city of Valdosta website or call the Public Works Department at (229) 259-3588.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Second Harvest is set to feed thousands of people in Valdosta and Thomasville next week.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands ahead of Thanksgiving
Photo of Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders
Mother, boyfriend suspected in death of Ware Co. Baby Jane Doe make 1st court appearance

Latest News

Thomasville Police Chief John Letteney
Thomasville police chief to retire in January
The Douglas Police Department is implementing Operation "Freeze Out Holiday Crime" to make the...
Douglas police implement Operation ‘Freeze Out Holiday Crime’ to make holiday season safer
SA Solar is currently working on a proposed project. If approved it will begin construction in...
Sumter Co. residents speak on possible solar panel farm project
Photo of Jennifer Ferrell
Family of Thomasville woman killed in law enforcement chase call for change