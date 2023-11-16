We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations

Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system. (chickfila_valrico/Instagram)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system.

Right now, it’s only available at a few locations, including one near Tampa, Florida.

Customers can request the service through the Chick-fil-A app, but drone delivery is only available during certain hours and only within a certain distance.

There’s no word on whether the cows are operating the drones.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
A sheriff in Kentucky said two hunters are dead after accidentally shooting themselves in two...
2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says
Mugshot of Jesse Brown
Man pleads guilty in Dougherty Co. 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty
Proud to be a Georgia peanut farmer
Proud to be a Georgia Farmer: Brandon DeWitt
Photo of Evelyn Odom and Ulyster Sanders
Mother, boyfriend suspected in death of Ware Co. Baby Jane Doe make 1st court appearance

Latest News

FILE - Oakland Athletics fans in right field yell behind signs protesting the team's potential...
The Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas has been approved by MLB owners, AP sources says
Exclusive: Family upset after claiming wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Family says wrong person was put in their loved one’s casket
Now you can eat even more chicken as Chick-fil-A rolls out its new drone delivery system....
Chick-fil-A testing drone delivery at some locations
A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip,...
Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled
An Egyptian official expressed his concern about the condition of dozens of babies at a Gaza...
Egypt ready to accept 36 babies from Gaza 'if they're still alive,' official says