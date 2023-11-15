We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Trump, 10 others qualify for March 12 Georgia GOP primary

Here is the list of candidates for Georgia’s 2024 GOP presidential preference primary.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Facing more than 90 felony indictments across Georgia and the nation, former president Donald Trump will be front and center of Georgia’s GOP presidential primary set for March 12, 2024.

The nation’s 45th president and 10 other GOP hopefuls have all qualified for the primary, having paid $25,000 in voluntary donations to the Republican Party of Georgia.

Here is the full list of candidates for Georgia’s Republican presidential preference primary:

Scott, the U.S. senator from South Carolina, has suspended his campaign, as has Johnson, a businessman and author.

FULL COVERAGE: DONALD TRUMP'S GEORGIA INDICTMENT
El expresidente Donald Trump en el tribunal de la ciudad de Nueva York donde se le sigue juicio...

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase

Latest News

When lawmakers return to the Capitol in January, Lt. Governor Burt Jones will be pushing his...
Ga. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones introduces Red Tape Rollback Initiative
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Brad Raffensperger hammered by fellow Georgia Republicans
Early voter turnout is extremely down in Dougherty County. Election officials are encouraging...
Voter turnout in 2023 election low for many South Georgia counties
Nick Harden, left, and Bill Love.
Race for Valdosta City Council District 7 is headed to a runoff election