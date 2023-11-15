Trump, 10 others qualify for March 12 Georgia GOP primary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Facing more than 90 felony indictments across Georgia and the nation, former president Donald Trump will be front and center of Georgia’s GOP presidential primary set for March 12, 2024.

The nation’s 45th president and 10 other GOP hopefuls have all qualified for the primary, having paid $25,000 in voluntary donations to the Republican Party of Georgia.

Here is the full list of candidates for Georgia’s Republican presidential preference primary:

Scott, the U.S. senator from South Carolina, has suspended his campaign, as has Johnson, a businessman and author.

