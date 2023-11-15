We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon

The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun inside a Portland International Airport terminal at a security checkpoint Tuesday night.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - The Port of Portland is investigating after someone fired a gun at a security checkpoint inside the Portland International Airport Tuesday night.

No one was hurt in the shooting, and Port of Portland police have made an arrest.

A woman said she had just gotten off a flight when she heard at least three shots. After coming out from hiding, she took video of a person being arrested and put into a police car outside of the airport.

The shots were fired at the TSA checkpoint for Gates D and E at about 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The woman who heard the shots fired says all the people getting off the plane first ducked and ran for cover, and then many of them rushed back to the jet bridge for safety. She said it was crowded, and people were really scared. She said it was a few minutes later when someone opened the door, she went back into the airport and then outside and saw the arrest.

Police have not yet said what led up to the gunfire. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information has been provided at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase

Latest News

Both directions of Interstate 70 are closed in Licking County, Ohio, near the State Route 310...
NTSB at scene of deadly Ohio interstate crash involving busload of high school students
Hundreds gathered for a vigil Tuesday night as the community mourns six lives lost in a fiery...
Vigil held for victims of fatal Ohio bus crash
FILE - Your Thanksgiving meal will cost less this year, experts say.
Thanksgiving dinner will be cheaper this year, thanks to turkeys
According to the South Georgia Partnership nearly 2,000 individuals and families are displaced...
VSU brings awareness to growing homeless and hunger crisis in Lowndes County
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues