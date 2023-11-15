We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings

"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is dropping its requirement that candidates for office sign an oath that includes the words “so help me God” in filing paperwork for their candidacy.

NJ.com reported Wednesday that the state Division of Elections is no longer requiring candidates to sign that oath, allowing them to make “a solemn affirmation or declaration” instead.

The state was being sued by James Tosone, a 70-year-old northern New Jersey man who said he plans to run for Congress in 2024 as a Libertarian. But as a nontheist, he said, he cannot sign part of the petition including a religious oath.

In an Oct. 24 memo to all county clerks in New Jersey, Lauren Zyriek, acting director of the state’s Division of Elections, said the religious oath is no longer required.

“In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.

Tosone, who lives in Washington Township in Bergen County, dropped his lawsuit against the state this week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase

Latest News

See how the nonprofit plans to make sure South Georgians don't go hungry this Thanksgiving.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands during Thanksgiving week
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Vote on tentative contract with General Motors too close to call as more tallies are reported
An officer in Australia was saved by his new protective vest after a bull charged and stomped...
Escaped bull charges, stomps officer at site of livestock truck rollover
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In