We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

More rain, cool and breezy

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast, mostly dry and breezy across SGA on Tuesday. Although moisture is returning, it’s running into very dry air. Tonight rain chances ramp up which brings wetter weather Wednesday into Thursday.

As a slow moving low pushes east over the northern Gulf, moisture increases with periods of heavy rain which keeps highs rather cool in the upper 50s low 60s.

Rain gradually tapers off late Thursday into Friday but not before 1-2″+ of beneficial rain.

Next cold front slides through late Friday with drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend. Sunshine and seasonal highs low 70s on Saturday then cooler upper 60s Sunday into the holiday week. Rain returns on Tuesday then moves out for a dry Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School

Latest News

Video from WALB
First Alert Weather 6pm Tues Nov 14
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Several days of beneficial rain