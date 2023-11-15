More rain, cool and breezy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast, mostly dry and breezy across SGA on Tuesday. Although moisture is returning, it’s running into very dry air. Tonight rain chances ramp up which brings wetter weather Wednesday into Thursday.

As a slow moving low pushes east over the northern Gulf, moisture increases with periods of heavy rain which keeps highs rather cool in the upper 50s low 60s.

Rain gradually tapers off late Thursday into Friday but not before 1-2″+ of beneficial rain.

Next cold front slides through late Friday with drier and slightly cooler air for the weekend. Sunshine and seasonal highs low 70s on Saturday then cooler upper 60s Sunday into the holiday week. Rain returns on Tuesday then moves out for a dry Thanksgiving Day.

