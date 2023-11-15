We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

Men accused of stealing more than $300K from Lowe’s stores using fraudulent company accounts

From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts...
From left, William Walker and Aubrey Walker are accused of fraudulently using company accounts at Lowe's(LMDC)
By Ward Jolles
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police said two men have been arrested, accused of stealing more than $300,000 from Lowe’s stores in Kentucky and Indiana with money that wasn’t theirs.

Police said they arrested William Walker and Aubrey Walker Sr. on Tuesday for the crimes.

According to arrest documents, the two men allegedly would take items from Lowe’s stores to the customer service counter, where they would purchase the items using “company accounts.” The only issue — neither of the men worked for the companies being billed.

By the time companies declined the payments, the suspects were already gone, and Lowe’s stores refunded the companies for the fraudulent purchases.

In all, the men allegedly purchased $319,127.84 between May and November.

They were finally caught on Tuesday, after police tracked them down using surveillance video from stores.

The two men are charged with engaging in organized crime and theft by deception.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Thomasville crash victim Jennifer Ferrell
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase

Latest News

See how the nonprofit plans to make sure South Georgians don't go hungry this Thanksgiving.
Second Harvest of South Georgia to feed thousands during Thanksgiving week
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon
Police have said the boy, then 12, shot Matthew Davis several times with an AR-style rifle in...
13-year-old Texas boy sentenced to prison for murder in fatal shooting at a Sonic Drive-In
"In the affirmation or declaration, the words ‘so help me God’ shall be omitted,” the memo reads.
New Jersey drops ‘so help me God’ oath for candidate filings
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before a...
Biden and Xi are meeting in San Francisco, seeking better US-China relations despite tough issues