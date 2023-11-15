Man pleads guilty to 2017 double murder, avoids death penalty

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man will avoid the death penalty after pleading guilty to shooting and killing two people in Dougherty County back in 2017.

He injured three others, leaving one of the injured likely paralyzed for life according to prosecutors.

Police say in January 2017, Jesse Brown killed Keyon Branch, 17, and her grandmother Brenda Forrester, 67, at their home in the 1500 block of Maryland Drive in Albany.

On Tuesday, Brown pleaded guilty to murder, burglary, aggravated battery and firearms charges.

He could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

