Lefty signs with Eagles ahead of senior season

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia Southern is where Gaven Smith will call home for the next four years. The Trojans senior signed his letter of intent Tuesday morning in front of teammates, loved ones and staff of Lee CoUnty. The Eagles welcome the lefty pitcher who currently is touching 89 on his fastball. The mild mannered Smith is grateful for the opportunity and knows just how rare of a position he’s in.

“Feels great, not many people get the opportunity and it’s just great because I got my family and parents there to support me you know they been there since day one and they just always been behind my back and supporting me and pushing me to go that way,” said Smith.

Smith’s supporters know how special this moment is and coach Shiver said it’s a testament to the work this extraordinary young man has put in.

“Gaven is a hard worker he’s really pushed himself, competed well, he’s shown that in travel ball, he’s done a really good job on that circuit presenting himself to all the scouts up there and he did what he’s supposed to do playing wise and he’s doing a great job continuing to build in the weight room and our staff here. We look for Gaven to continue to do great things for Lee County baseball.”

Gaven gets one final season dawning the red and black and in his farewell campaign he’ll get to break in the new facilities at Lee County when they open in 2024. In that final year, Smith has his eyes set on the biggest prizes.

He made his goals clear saying, “I want to be an all state pitcher. With it being senior year, I just want to make as many goals as possible and just try to achieve all of them and just try to win state with the team.”

That state title run will begin an early February when the Smith steps foot on the Trojans diamond for the last first time.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.