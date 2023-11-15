Father and son arrested on fentanyl possession in Crisp County

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A father and son duo have been charged with fentanyl and other drug possession after a search at an apartment in Cordele.

On Tuesday, the Crisp County Special Response Team (SRT) and the Mid-South Narcotics Task Force (MSNTF) carried out a search at an apartment in 100 block 7th Street South.

Law enforcement said they found “a container with white substances inside, bags of suspected marijuana, a firearm, digital scales with white residue on them and bags.”

Authorities say the white substance found later tested positive for fentanyl.

Charles McGruder, 59, of, Cordele, faces charges including:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute

Two counts of drug transaction within 1,000 feet of a school

Jesse McGruder, 17, of Cordele, faces charges including:

Trafficking in fentanyl

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute

Two counts of drug transaction within 1000 feet of a school

