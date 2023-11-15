We're Hiring Wednesday
Diabetes Drug to Slow Aging?

More than 150 million people worldwide take this little pill to treat type 2 diabetes.
By Ivanhoe Newswire
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Metformin is the most widely prescribed drug in the world to treat type 2 diabetes, and it’s been around for more than 60 years! But now, researchers are learning this popular medicine might also have other health benefits.

Karen Elkind-Hirsch, PhD, Dir., Scientific Research at Women’s Hospital, Baton Rouge explains, “The most commonly used medication, which is pretty much, it’s probably in the water here, is metformin – everybody knows about it.”

A large review of 53 different studies concluded that metformin reduces all causes of death like cancer, heart disease and stroke, in addition to its effect on diabetes. Experts believe metformin also has anti-inflammatory effects, which may contribute to its ability to slow aging.

Elkind-Hirsch, PhD, says, “Our diabetes incidence is skyrocketing and so is the health costs.”

Research has also suggested the medicine may prevent type 2 diabetes. In one large study, people without diabetes who took metformin reduced their risk of developing the disease by 30 percent!

“Many are on it even during pregnancy because it’s a very safe drug.” Says Elkind-Hirsch, PhD.

What’s more: metformin is inexpensive – costing just pennies a day, but it does sometimes cause nausea, diarrhea, flatulence, and stomachache. Taking metformin for a long time can also lead to a vitamin B deficiency. For most patients, these symptoms are mild, and for some, the potential anti-aging benefits may be worth it.

Use of metformin can also trigger moderate weight loss. On average, most people lose about six pounds after being on metformin for a year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

