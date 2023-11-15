Actor and ASU alumnus kicks off HBCU tour with free film showing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An actor and Albany State University alumnus, who has filmed across the country, is coming back to his alma mater. He is going to host a free showing of his latest film.

Albany State University is Maurice Johnson’s first stop in his HBCU tour.

The free showing of “Jones Plantation” will start at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Billy C. Black Auditorium at Albany State University.

Maurice Johnson’s passion for theatre blossomed here at Albany State University and has launched him into a successful career in the film industry. Now he’s coming back to his alma mater to share his passion with HBCU students.

“I’m showing them you can get here. You can get anywhere from here, and so that’s why I wanted to bring that back home,” Johnson said.

Hawaii Five-0, Meet the Browns and the Vampire Diaries, are just some of the shows Johnson has starred in throughout his career. But he says his newest film, “Jones Plantation,” is much more than entertainment. The film was shot on plantations in Louisiana and Mississippi. It may look like another slave film, but Johnson said it will address modern-day slavery and the challenges many people face in America today.

“It’s going to force people to face some unfortunate and some uncomfortable truths. It will definitely be a wake-up call for people to notice exactly what’s going on around you,” Johnson said. “How are decisions being made? What part do you play in that? Are you a puppet? Are you a person who is dictating your future? You know your finances. What are the things that actually matter to you? All of that will be discussed in this film.”

Anothony Morman, ASU director of Greek life and community engagement, said that the movie’s message is something ASU students need to listen to in this day in age.

“It gives our students a great historical background for what they learn in the classroom and it kind of hits a little different because they get to see it in the form of a movie,” he said.

Johnson will also have a Q&A panel after the film where he’s hoping to have an open discussion about what people take away from his film.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.