WALB’s Christmas Shoppe 2023 Air Dates

Mark your calendars – Christmas will be here before you know it!
Mark your calendars – Christmas will be here before you know it!
By WALB Sales
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mark your calendars – Christmas will be here before you know it!

To find the best gifts from local retailers, make sure you catch Christmas Shoppe! Tune in on these dates:

NBC
11/20 - Mon @ 7:30 pm
11/23 - Thurs @ 12 pm &  7:00 pm
11/24 - Fri @ 5:30 am
ABC
11/21 - Thurs @ 7:30 pm
11/23 – Thurs @ 12:30 pm

You can check out all of our Christmas Shoppe businesses here:

Pet Supplies Plus: https://bit.ly/3MIuuEX
Oswalt’s Apparel & Footwear: https://bit.ly/3QYOqG4
The Ruffled Stork: https://bit.ly/3MKqsMm
Roots & Wings Boutique: https://bit.ly/3QGhNeU
Hill Interiors: https://bit.ly/3FnMBdg
Imagination Emporium: https://bit.ly/3oIRmHJ
Knight’s Apparel & Gifts: https://bit.ly/3Fzzw0i
Tallokas Road: https://bit.ly/3oMjHwC
The Flossy Peach: https://bit.ly/3kNNbck
Livi & Company: https://bit.ly/3FC7PnX
Lazarus Of Moultrie: https://bit.ly/3cwEEpA
Eyes On You Boutique: https://bit.ly/3x4dz6K

