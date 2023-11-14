University System of Georgia continues to offer free mental health services for college students

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The University System of Georgia says they see an increasing need of Mental health resources for students. At Albany State University today, officials wanted to reassure students they have professional help available without worrying about the cost.. WALB explains the services students have access to across Southwest Georgia.

Here at Albany State University they pride themselves on creating an environment where students can thrive not only mentally but holistically. One service that they offer is a partnership with Christie Campus Health which gives students a range of quality care.

“Student mental heath is a big priority but we know that finances can be a big barrier for accessing mental health support. And so we want to make sure that when we work with a school that their students don’t have to worry about how to afford the care, they don’t have to use their insurance if they have it. Everything comes at no cost to the student,” said Kaitlin Gallo, Chief Clinical Officer for Christie Campus.

Brittany Caneus plays an active role in the local Albany chapter for Active Minds. She tells WALB that being a part of the organization helps break the silence of wanting help.

“Being a college student of course we are involved in different organizations. We have different jobs we do outside of school. life happens and things like that. So sometimes we can forget to prioritize ourselves. So for me self-care to me means taking care of myself making sure that I’m well. How can I help somebody else if I’m not well myself,” said Brittany Caneus an Albany State University Student.

Statistics show that 87% of students who utilize the services say it helped them stay enrolled in school. One alternative method to seeking help is the virtual 24/7 access that Christie Campus offers.

“We’re able to offer virtual mental health services for our students. And so all students at Albany State University whether undergrad or grad will have access to five free virtual counseling sessions through our partnership with Christie Campus Health,” said Simone Bradley, LLMT, Director of Counseling and Student Accessibility Services (CSAS).

“Before I wake up, before I go out, I make sure that I’m praying, I say different affirmations to myself. Have some tea, and journal if I need that during the day,” said Brittany Caneus an Albany State University Student.

The feedback from students over the past three years has been relatively positive, since the partnership started back in 2020.

“Relationships are so important relationship building and nurturing those relationships. We find that students that access our services are more willing to come in and utilizing the services if there is a relationship prior to walking through our doors,” said Simone Bradley, LLMT, Director of Counseling and Student Accessibility Services (CSAS).

“We also have online workshops on different topics that might be of interest in utility to students. So for example for this fall semester we have offered virtual workshops on dealing with worry and anxiety, another on improving organizational skills and another on improving sleep,” said Kaitlin Gallo, Chief Clinical Officer for Christie Campus.

The partnership with Christie Campus Health will continue to be a bridge for other public schools within the University System of Georgia. To find more information about the partnership you can find it here.

