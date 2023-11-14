Several days of beneficial rain

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Mostly cloudy and dry with cool 60s on Monday. However rain is on the way. As an area of low pressure over the Gulf slowly shifts east, moisture increases with rain likely for a few days. Tonight isolated showers into early Tuesday gradually increase in coverage and intensity late afternoon into Wednesday and Thursday. Expect widespread persistent rain that’ll leave 1-3″ in most areas and isolated 3-5″ in counties along the GA/FL line. This is welcomed and beneficial rain which will bring some drought relief.

Therefore most of the week dreary, wet and cool. highs hold in the 60s and lows in the 50s. Rain move out Thursday into Friday which allows conditions to dry out the end of the week. Mostly sunny with seasonal 70s and lows in the 40s through the weekend.

