ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Beginning Tuesday, Nov. 14, the City of Albany Sewer Division will block off the eastbound lane of E. Broad Avenue at the underpass for grate repairs.

According to the release, drivers can use the truck route to get around the construction.

The lane will be closed until the work is complete and crews have cleared the area.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.