Owen Hancock signs to play baseball at Ole Miss

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - ”Just remember, always rely on your faith, always rely on god, you’ll get to go wherever you want to go alright? I love you,” said Owen Hancock’s father.

An emotional moment for the parents of Worth County Senior Owen Hancock. The wise words from a father watching his son take the next step in his journey. That step for Owen is Ole Miss.

“What stood out to me about Ole Miss was definitely the coaching staff and just the campus, if you ever get the chance to go up to Ole Miss it would be a good idea, it’s really really beautiful up there and of course their baseball program it’s been one of the best in college baseball for a while now so I just hope to continue on that legacy and put that Ole Miss on my chest will mean a lot to me,” said Hancock.

Signing to play division one ball is no easy feat and although it was his talents on the field that allows him the opportunity it’s the young man off the diamond that impressed the university. The credit for that goes to many.

“It’s been a tremendous impact I mean look at all the people in the room today I mean without all these people none of this would be possible so I just thank god for putting them in my life and I just thank god for everything.”

Before he takes the bump for the Rebels he has one final season sporting the black and gold and cherishing the final season with his lifelong teammates.

“High school sports is about having a good time. It’s about winning but it’s about having a good time and a good experience with your classmates and your teammates that makes it a memory that you never forget. His experience here and the way he brings that everyday to his team, they love, we love him and he is full of energy,” said coach Will Smith.

Hancock said, “It means everything. I grew up playing baseball with these guys, I wouldn’t want to play with any other group of guys. They led me on and off the field with making decisions and all kind of stuff, I really appreciate these guys over here.”

Tears of joy, sense of pride, fear of unknown. It’s pretty much sums up what signing day is for most student athletes and like many of them they lean on the support of their loved ones to navigate. Owen’s compass is strong with friends, coaches, teammates, and faculty. But most of all, family.

“It’s been an honor dude. I’m really proud of you, I’m looking forward to seeing what you’re going to do in your life and I hope we stay real close.”

