Make plans to donate to WALB’s Days of Giving 2023

WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
WALB's Days of Giving Food Drive returns for 2023
By WALB Sales
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This year, the food drive will be on Nov. 29-30. It will be from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day on WALB’s front lawn, 1709 Stuart Avenue.

Cans and nonperishable food items are accepted. Cash donations are also accepted. WALB will be joined by local sponsors while collecting items we look forward to making this year a great success! A special thanks to the local sponsors: Albany Area Primary Healthcare, Carpet World-Albany, D&D Kitchen Center, Fleming and Riles Insurance, Mitchell EMC, Pro Outdoor, SafeAire Heating & Cooling, and Sunbelt Ford.

Want to donate? Click here.

Feeding The Valley Food Bank is partnering with WALB once again.

All donations stay local.

