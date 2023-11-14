We're Hiring Wednesday
Homemade Sauces and Mistletoe Markets

Catch Town and Country every Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Be Spot On, Lara Carter joined Town and Country’s Alicia Lewis in the kitchen, releasing her new sauces.

Haley West, of Brush Strokes and Buzzed Folks and Alicia had a paint time in the studio. Brush Strokes and Buzzed Folks has dozens painting sessions throughout each season, to view more information check out their website and social media.

Traci Williams of Mistletoe Markets, shares thew upcoming event to raise money for those in needs throughout the holiday seasons. The Mistletoe Market is held Nov. 17-19. For more information visit mistletoemarketperry on Facebook.

