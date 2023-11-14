Homemade Sauces and Mistletoe Markets

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Be Spot On, Lara Carter joined Town and Country’s Alicia Lewis in the kitchen, releasing her new sauces.

Haley West, of Brush Strokes and Buzzed Folks and Alicia had a paint time in the studio. Brush Strokes and Buzzed Folks has dozens painting sessions throughout each season, to view more information check out their website and social media.

Traci Williams of Mistletoe Markets, shares thew upcoming event to raise money for those in needs throughout the holiday seasons. The Mistletoe Market is held Nov. 17-19. For more information visit mistletoemarketperry on Facebook.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.