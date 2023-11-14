We're Hiring Wednesday
Ask the Expert
Contests
Proud To Be A Farmer
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Best Life
A+ Educators

City of Douglas approves THC oil sales at three local pharmacies

Three pharmacies will have THC oils on it's shelves soon after the city approved it in it's...
Three pharmacies will have THC oils on it's shelves soon after the city approved it in it's commission meeting.(Source: WALB)
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia patients with an active low THC oil patient registry card will soon be able to purchase THC products in Douglas.

Three local pharmacies in the city of Douglas are adding low-THC oil and products to their shelves. This comes after city commissioners voted 5 to 1 to approve the request in Monday’s commission meeting.

The three pharmacies adding the THC products include both the Medicine Cabinet of Douglas — as well as McRae’s Pharmacy in Douglas. City leaders say this is their first time receiving this type of request, and they’re happy to approve it.

“I think it would benefit the city tremendously,” Rodger Goddard, city of Douglas city marshal, said “It’s been passed by the state legislature and professional pharmacies will be filling the prescriptions for medical marijuana, THC oils and potentials of such, so I don’t foresee it being a problem.”

Although Georgia was the first state to allow pharmacies to sell medical marijuana, a few lawmakers feel the current law is way too strict. State Representative Eric Bell says he plans to introduce a bill reforming the state’s marijuana laws — at the start of the next legislative session in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Kenyatta Odom, right, and the digital rendering before she was identified
1988 cold case Baby Jane Doe identified, death tied to Dougherty Co.
Officers are investigating a fatality involving a pedestrian in the 400-500 block of S. Mock...
UPDATE: Pedestrian killed during hit-and-run on Albany road
Photo of Nicholas Kemp
NEW DETAILS: Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting, cross-county chase
A police pursuit in Thomasville left an innocent bystander dead and the driver in custody.
UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit
Many concerned residents say they much rather see this building be used for a community center,...
Residents call for changes at the old Americus High School

Latest News

According to the South Georgia Partnership nearly 2,000 individuals and families are displaced...
VSU brings awareness to growing homeless and hunger crisis in Lowndes County
The University System of Georgia says they see an increasing need of Mental health resources...
University System of Georgia continues to offer free mental health services for college students
School zone speeding cameras are stirring up concerns from some residents in Bainbridge as an...
Bainbridge residents concerned about school speeding cameras
Christie Campus Health under the University System of Georgia has partnered with Albany State...
Mental health resources available to college students