City of Douglas approves THC oil sales at three local pharmacies

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia patients with an active low THC oil patient registry card will soon be able to purchase THC products in Douglas.

Three local pharmacies in the city of Douglas are adding low-THC oil and products to their shelves. This comes after city commissioners voted 5 to 1 to approve the request in Monday’s commission meeting.

The three pharmacies adding the THC products include both the Medicine Cabinet of Douglas — as well as McRae’s Pharmacy in Douglas. City leaders say this is their first time receiving this type of request, and they’re happy to approve it.

“I think it would benefit the city tremendously,” Rodger Goddard, city of Douglas city marshal, said “It’s been passed by the state legislature and professional pharmacies will be filling the prescriptions for medical marijuana, THC oils and potentials of such, so I don’t foresee it being a problem.”

Although Georgia was the first state to allow pharmacies to sell medical marijuana, a few lawmakers feel the current law is way too strict. State Representative Eric Bell says he plans to introduce a bill reforming the state’s marijuana laws — at the start of the next legislative session in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.