UPDATE: 61-year-old woman dies after Thomasville law enforcement pursuit

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A police pursuit in Thomasville left an innocent bystander dead and the driver in custody.

WALB Reporter Ashanti Issac confirms the crash happened near an intersection on South Stevens Street, in front of Hubs and Hops and the Boys and Girls Club of Thomasville.

Thomas County Coroner Don Shiver confirmed the death of Jennifer Ferrell, 61, who was waiting at a stop sign when the pursuit happened and her vehicle was struck. The victim later died at Archbold Medical Center.

The fatal crash happened after officers with the Thomas County Drug Squad tried to stop a suspect they believed to have felony warrants. The suspect fled from law enforcement and during the pursuit, the suspect reportedly crashed their vehicle into the victim’s vehicle, according to a release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

A Facebook live video was taken by a witness after the crash.

Stay with WALB as we continue to provide updates.

Captain Steven Jones with the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says, “Right now the Georgia State Patrol is investigating. Their special crash investigation team is working on it. The GBI is also involved. We have to refer all comments to them.”

WALB has reached out to multiple law enforcement departments for more information.

Stay with WALB as we continue to provide updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.